Miley Cyrus shouts out McCartney and Malibu in 'End of the World' song & video

Third time's a charm for Miley Cyrus.

After releasing "Prelude" -- a spoken word piece -- and "Something Beautiful," which combined jazz-pop and metal, Miley has now given us a straight-ahead pop tune as the first official single from her upcoming album. "End of the World" is out now, along with a video that shows Miley singing the tune while writhing on the floor. She's rocking a tiny green minidress that's an original custom Mugler by Casey Cadwallader creation.

The song is about the things Miley and her lover should be doing, even though it seems like the End Times are upon us. "Let’s pretend that it’s not the end of the world/ The sky is falling, falling like a comet now/ I can see it coming down," she sings.

In one verse, she sings, "Let's spend the dollars you've been saving on a Mercedes Benz/ And throw a party like McCartney with some help from our friends." It's a reference to Beatles legend Paul McCartney -- both of them recently appeared on the Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary Special -- and the Beatles song "With a Little Help from My Friends."

In another line, she sings, "Yeah let's go down to Malibu and watch the sun fade out once more/ Show me how you'd hold me if tomorrow was coming for sure." In 2017, Miley released a song called "Malibu," which was about her relationship with her now ex-husband Liam Hemsworth. The home they shared in Malibu burned down in the 2018 Woolsey fire.

According to Miley's record company, the singer originally previewed "End of the World" during an exclusive invite-only performance at LA's Chateau Marmont in 2023.

Something Beautiful, described as a "visual album," is coming May 30. The accompanying film is due out in June.

