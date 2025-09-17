Miley Cyrus' 'Something Beautiful' deluxe coming Friday, with two new tracks featuring rock legends

Miley Cyrus isn't putting out just one song on Friday — she's releasing two.

The "Flowers" star has confirmed that Friday will bring a deluxe edition of her most recent album, Something Beautiful, featuring the previously mentioned song "Secrets," as well as another new song called "Lockdown."

"Secrets" is the song Miley gave to her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, for his birthday that features members of Fleetwood Mac. She confirmed on Instagram which members of the group are on the track: guitarist Lindsey Buckingham and drummer Mick Fleetwood.

As for "Lockdown," it features another Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, David Byrne of Talking Heads. Last year Miley contributed to a Talking Heads tribute album, recording her own version of one of the band's signature songs, "Psycho Killer."

David is making a habit of performing with young female singers: He also joined Olivia Rodrigo at Governors Ball over the summer, and his new album features a guest appearance by Hayley Williams of Paramore.

