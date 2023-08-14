Miley Cyrus seemingly announces new single with posters of her hit lyrics

When Miley Cyrus announced a 10th anniversary vinyl edition of her album Bangerz the week of August 7, the promotional copy said, "Reflect back on when Miley Used to Be Young." Now those words, as well as the lyrics of Miley's past hits, are being used to promote what appears to be a new song.

Fans have been posting images of posters that have appeared all over the world. They show a new photo of Miley next to various lyrics: "I came in like a wrecking ball," "I can almost see it, that dream I'm dreaming," "I can buy myself flowers" and "I hopped off the plane at LAX" — from her songs "Wrecking Ball," "The Climb," "Flowers" and "Party In the U.S.A.," respectively.

There's also a poster that says, "I say I used to be young." In her interview with British Vogue earlier this year, Miley quoted a line from what she said was a new song she'd written: "I know I used to be crazy/I know I used to be fun/You say I used to be wild/I say I used to be young."

The single, when it arrives, will be Miley's first new music since the release of Endless Summer Vacation, which came out in March 2023.

