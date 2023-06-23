Minnesota declares two “Taylor Swift Days” ahead of Eras Tour arrival

By Jill Lances

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour comes to Minneapolis' U.S. Bank Stadium on Friday, June 23, and Saturday, June 24, and the state has gone out of its way to celebrate her arrival. In fact, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz just proclaimed both dates "Taylor Swift Days."

"Taylor Swift has enchanted and inspired Minnesotans and people all over the world," Walz wrote in the document posted to social media. "Taylor Swift will forever & always be a positive influence, setting an example with her truthfulness, grace, and strength of character."

And that's not the only way Taylor's been welcomed ahead of her shows. Billboard reports that at a press conference earlier in the week, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey temporarily renamed the city "Swiftie-apolis."

“We are embarking on what will be one of the most exciting weekends in the city of Minneapolis,” he said. “With Pride plus Taylor Swift, we are expecting more than half a million people … it’s better than our wildest dreams.”

