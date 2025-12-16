Most expensive homes for sale in Naples

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Naples listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.
#1. 20 14th Ave S, Naples
- Price: $89,000,000
- nan bedrooms, nan full bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,822
- Price per square foot: $18,457
- Lot size: 2.9 acres
- Days on market: 454 days (-$10,000,000 price reduction since listing)
#2. 4296 Cutlass Ln, Naples
- Price: $60,000,000
- 6 bedrooms, 8 full bathrooms, 5 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 15,309
- Price per square foot: $3,919
- Days on market: 57 days
#3. 1611 Gulf Shore Blvd N Ph 5, Naples
- Price: $50,000,000
- 6 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 9,673
- Price per square foot: $5,169
- Days on market: 652 days
#4. 71 18th Ave S, Naples
- Price: $44,000,000
- 6 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,052
- Price per square foot: $8,709
- Lot size: 0.9 acres
- Days on market: 591 days
#5. 860 Admiralty Parade E, Naples
- Price: $42,995,000
- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 11,559
- Price per square foot: $3,719
- Lot size: 0.8 acres
- Days on market: 29 days
#6. 3655 Fort Charles Dr, Naples
- Price: $42,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 8,544
- Price per square foot: $4,915
- Lot size: 1.0 acres
- Days on market: 34 days
#7. 40 32nd Ave S, Naples
- Price: $39,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,277
- Price per square foot: $7,390
- Lot size: 0.7 acres
- Days on market: 342 days
#8. 1121 Gulf Shore Blvd N Unit 6N, Naples
- Price: $37,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 10,040
- Price per square foot: $3,685
- Days on market: 39 days
#9. 1601 Gulf Shore Blvd N Apt 1, Naples
- Price: $35,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 7,010
- Price per square foot: $4,992
- Lot size: 5.2 acres
- Days on market: 791 days
#10. 1121 Gulf Shore Blvd N Unit 2S, Naples
- Price: $35,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 9,396
- Price per square foot: $3,724
- Days on market: 39 days
