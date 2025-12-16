Most expensive homes for sale in Orlando

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes for sale in Orlando from realtor.com. (Volodymyr Kyrylyuk // Shutterstock/Volodymyr Kyrylyuk // Shutterstock)
By Stacker

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Orlando listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 9291 Point Cypress Dr, Orlando
- Price: $19,500,000
- 12 bedrooms, 12 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 14,706
- Price per square foot: $1,325
- Lot size: 2.4 acres
- Days on market: 306 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#2. 7011 Via Carmel Way, Orlando
- Price: $12,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms, 3 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 10,519
- Price per square foot: $1,140
- Lot size: 0.5 acres
- Days on market: 176 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#3. 9726 Kilgore Rd, Orlando
- Price: $7,900,000
- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 10,010
- Price per square foot: $789
- Lot size: 4.4 acres
- Days on market: 97 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#4. 8774 Lake Tibet Ct, Orlando
- Price: $7,500,000
- 5 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 7,043
- Price per square foot: $1,064
- Lot size: 0.8 acres
- Days on market: 53 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#5. 9564 Kilgore Rd, Orlando
- Price: $7,500,000
- 6 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 7,313
- Price per square foot: $1,025
- Lot size: 4.6 acres
- Days on market: 115 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#6. 4289 Chuluota Rd, Orlando
- Price: $6,795,000
- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 5 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 7,521
- Price per square foot: $903
- Lot size: 4.1 acres
- Days on market: 56 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#7. 1920 Lakeside Dr, Orlando
- Price: $6,295,000
- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 5,964
- Price per square foot: $1,055
- Lot size: 0.5 acres
- Days on market: 38 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#8. 10224 Mattraw Pl, Orlando
- Price: $6,250,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 3,753
- Price per square foot: $1,665
- Lot size: 0.2 acres
- Days on market: 134 days (-$245,000 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com

#9. 11035 Cromwell Rd, Orlando
- Price: $5,995,000
- 5 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 5,652
- Price per square foot: $1,060
- Lot size: 0.3 acres
- Days on market: 15 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#10. 9105 Sheen Sound St, Orlando
- Price: $5,995,000
- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 3 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 7,147
- Price per square foot: $838
- Lot size: 1.6 acres
- Days on market: 28 days
- View listing on realtor.com

