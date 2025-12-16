Most expensive homes for sale in Palm Bay

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Palm Bay listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.
#1. 4236 Hield Rd NW, Palm Bay
- Price: $3,499,000
- 6 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 7,761
- Price per square foot: $450
- Lot size: 18.1 acres
- Days on market: 13 days
#2. 704 Osmosis Dr SW, Palm Bay
- Price: $2,300,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,793
- Price per square foot: $823
- Lot size: 2.7 acres
- Days on market: 124 days
#3. 1313 Worth Ct NE, Palm Bay
- Price: $1,259,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,419
- Price per square foot: $520
- Lot size: 0.2 acres
- Days on market: 119 days (-$1,000 price reduction since listing)
#4. 207 Brightwater Dr SE, Palm Bay
- Price: $1,200,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,176
- Price per square foot: $287
- Lot size: 1.3 acres
- Days on market: 123 days
#5. 2141 Madden Ave SW, Palm Bay
- Price: $1,199,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,943
- Price per square foot: $407
- Lot size: 4.2 acres
- Days on market: 148 days (-$100,000 price reduction since listing)
#6. 300 Pinto Ln, Palm Bay
- Price: $1,198,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 3,529
- Price per square foot: $339
- Lot size: 2.6 acres
- Days on market: 172 days
#7. 515 Grant Rd, Palm Bay
- Price: $1,184,750
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,502
- Price per square foot: $338
- Lot size: 13.5 acres
- Days on market: 92 days (-$10,000 price reduction since listing)
#8. 9225 Private Ln, Palm Bay
- Price: $1,150,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,745
- Price per square foot: $659
- Lot size: 9.7 acres
- Days on market: 40 days
#9. 1855 Plantation Cir SE, Palm Bay
- Price: $950,000
- 6 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 6,174
- Price per square foot: $153
- Lot size: 1.1 acres
- Days on market: 131 days (-$145,000 price reduction since listing)
#10. 4955 Dixie Hwy NE Unit 801, Palm Bay
- Price: $949,900
- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 3,748
- Price per square foot: $253
- Days on market: 39 days
