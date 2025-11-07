The most expensive neighborhoods in Cape Coral

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of the highest value homes in Bellingham, WA.

Homebuyers and sellers are navigating a slow and expensive housing market, with rising prices and stagnant demand keeping many on the sidelines. This comes amid rising economic uncertainty and growing wealth concentration. But luxury homes—multimillion-dollar estates, sleek penthouses, and one-of-a-kind custom builds—are still selling, even as most buyers pull back.

Most people can't afford high-end homes, although they're still fun to dream about. So, to highlight where luxury real estate is commanding the highest prices, Redfin analyzed the most expensive neighborhoods in the Cape Coral metro area—and showcased a few of the area's standout listings (when possible).

Note: Redfin's analysis focused on metro areas, meaning some neighborhoods fell within smaller nearby cities. Listings and data were gathered on October 15, 2025.

#1. Quail West (Bonita Springs, FL)

Median sale price

: $2,800,000 |

Median days on market

: 203 days

28886 Blaisdell Dr, Naples, FL 34119

- List price: $3,195,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 3,148

- See 28886 Blaisdell Dr, Naples, FL 34119 on Redfin.com

3891 Brynwood Dr, Naples, FL 34119

- List price: $4,295,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 3,874

- See 3891 Brynwood Dr, Naples, FL 34119 on Redfin.com

6253 Highcroft Dr, Naples, FL 34119

- List price: $6,500,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 5 | Square feet: 4,795

- See 6253 Highcroft Dr, Naples, FL 34119 on Redfin.com

6489 Highcroft Dr, Naples, FL 34119

- List price: $3,995,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 5.5 | Square feet: 6,272

- See 6489 Highcroft Dr, Naples, FL 34119 on Redfin.com

#2. Lely Barefoot Beach (Bonita Springs, FL)

Median sale price

: $2,037,500 |

Median days on market

: 158 days

103 Dominica Ln, Bonita Springs, FL 34134

- List price: $6,495,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,877

- See 103 Dominica Ln, Bonita Springs, FL 34134 on Redfin.com

210 Topanga Dr, Bonita Springs, FL 34134

- List price: $4,500,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 5.5 | Square feet: 4,049

- See 210 Topanga Dr, Bonita Springs, FL 34134 on Redfin.com

260 Barefoot Beach Blvd, Bonita Springs, FL 34134

- List price: $1,575,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,003

- See 260 Barefoot Beach Blvd, Bonita Springs, FL 34134 on Redfin.com

264 Barefoot Beach Blvd, Bonita Springs, FL 34134

- List price: $1,599,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,726

- See 264 Barefoot Beach Blvd, Bonita Springs, FL 34134 on Redfin.com

#3. Mediterra (Bonita Springs, FL)

Median sale price

: $2,000,000 |

Median days on market

: 201 days

14822 Bellezza Ln, Naples, FL 34110

- List price: $2,500,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,915

- See 14822 Bellezza Ln, Naples, FL 34110 on Redfin.com

15175 Brolio Way, Naples, FL 34110

- List price: $5,100,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 6,014

- See 15175 Brolio Way, Naples, FL 34110 on Redfin.com

15727 Villoresi Way, Naples, FL 34110

- List price: $1,495,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,157

- See 15727 Villoresi Way, Naples, FL 34110 on Redfin.com

16465 Celebrita Ct, Naples, FL 34110

- List price: $3,490,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 5.5 | Square feet: 4,164

- See 16465 Celebrita Ct, Naples, FL 34110 on Redfin.com

#4. Quail Creek Country Club (Bonita Springs, FL)

Median sale price

: $1,800,000 |

Median days on market

: 69 days

13101 Pond Apple Dr E, Naples, FL 34119

- List price: $4,288,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 5 | Square feet: 5,448

- See 13101 Pond Apple Dr E, Naples, FL 34119 on Redfin.com

13189 Valewood Dr, Naples, FL 34119

- List price: $3,750,000

- Beds: 6 | Baths: 5.5 | Square feet: 7,396

- See 13189 Valewood Dr, Naples, FL 34119 on Redfin.com

4724 Oak Leaf Dr, Naples, FL 34119

- List price: $2,398,888

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 4,674

- See 4724 Oak Leaf Dr, Naples, FL 34119 on Redfin.com

4756 Pond Apple Dr N, Naples, FL 34119

- List price: $3,495,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 4,976

- See 4756 Pond Apple Dr N, Naples, FL 34119 on Redfin.com

#5. Talis Park (Bonita Springs, FL)

Median sale price

: $1,497,500 |

Median days on market

: 256 days

16358 Corsica Way, Naples, FL 34110

- List price: $2,395,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,382

- See 16358 Corsica Way, Naples, FL 34110 on Redfin.com

16378 Viansa Way, Naples, FL 34110

- List price: $1,349,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 2,350

- See 16378 Viansa Way, Naples, FL 34110 on Redfin.com

16450 Seneca Way, Naples, FL 34110

- List price: $4,480,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,689

- See 16450 Seneca Way, Naples, FL 34110 on Redfin.com

16512 Talis Park Dr, Naples, FL 34110

- List price: $3,200,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 3,638

- See 16512 Talis Park Dr, Naples, FL 34110 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.