The most expensive neighborhoods in Ocala

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of the highest value homes in Savannah, GA.

Homebuyers and sellers are navigating a slow and expensive housing market, with rising prices and stagnant demand keeping many on the sidelines. This comes amid rising economic uncertainty and growing wealth concentration. But luxury homes—multimillion-dollar estates, sleek penthouses, and one-of-a-kind custom builds—are still selling, even as most buyers pull back.

Most people can't afford high-end homes, although they're still fun to dream about. So, to highlight where luxury real estate is commanding the highest prices, Redfin analyzed the most expensive neighborhoods in the Ocala metro area—and showcased a few of the area's standout listings (when possible).

Note: Redfin's analysis focused on metro areas, meaning some neighborhoods fell within smaller nearby cities. Listings and data were gathered on October 15, 2025.

#1. Ocala Historic District (Ocala, FL)

Median sale price

: $400,000 |

Median days on market

: 46 days

103 SE Tuscawilla Ave, Ocala, FL 34471

- List price: $1,495,000

- Beds: 6 | Baths: 5 | Square feet: 6,711

- See 103 SE Tuscawilla Ave, Ocala, FL 34471 on Redfin.com

129 SE Watula Ave, Ocala, FL 34471

- List price: $774,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 2,250

- See 129 SE Watula Ave, Ocala, FL 34471 on Redfin.com

137 SE Watula Ave, Ocala, FL 34471

- List price: $774,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 2,250

- See 137 SE Watula Ave, Ocala, FL 34471 on Redfin.com

141 SE Watula Ave, Ocala, FL 34471

- List price: $769,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 2,250

- See 141 SE Watula Ave, Ocala, FL 34471 on Redfin.com

#2. Southwest Ocala (Ocala, FL)

Median sale price

: $366,000 |

Median days on market

: 71 days

2227 SW 80Th Ave, Ocala, FL 34481

- List price: $429,900

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,112

- See 2227 SW 80Th Ave, Ocala, FL 34481 on Redfin.com

4253 SW 54Th Street Rd, Ocala, FL 34474

- List price: $363,990

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,045

- See 4253 SW 54Th Street Rd, Ocala, FL 34474 on Redfin.com

5355 SW 31St St, Ocala, FL 34474

- List price: $399,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,806

- See 5355 SW 31St St, Ocala, FL 34474 on Redfin.com

5845 SW 43Rd Street Rd, Ocala, FL 34474

- List price: $1,298,080

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,118

- See 5845 SW 43Rd Street Rd, Ocala, FL 34474 on Redfin.com

#3. Southeast Ocala (Ocala, FL)

Median sale price

: $344,000 |

Median days on market

: 45 days

2413 SE 23Rd St, Ocala, FL 34471

- List price: $357,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,982

- See 2413 SE 23Rd St, Ocala, FL 34471 on Redfin.com

3341 SE 45Th St, Ocala, FL 34480

- List price: $759,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,244

- See 3341 SE 45Th St, Ocala, FL 34480 on Redfin.com

3928 SE 14Th Pl, Ocala, FL 34471

- List price: $360,800

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,246

- See 3928 SE 14Th Pl, Ocala, FL 34471 on Redfin.com

7362 SE 12Th Cir, Ocala, FL 34480

- List price: $1,295,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 5 | Square feet: 4,744

- See 7362 SE 12Th Cir, Ocala, FL 34480 on Redfin.com

#4. Northeast Ocala (Ocala, FL)

Median sale price

: $260,000 |

Median days on market

: 64 days

1723 NE 29Th St, Ocala, FL 34479

- List price: $245,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,332

- See 1723 NE 29Th St, Ocala, FL 34479 on Redfin.com

2701 NE 10Th St, Ocala, FL 34470

- List price: $128,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 924

- See 2701 NE 10Th St, Ocala, FL 34470 on Redfin.com

2924 NE 46Th Ave, Ocala, FL 34470

- List price: $288,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,828

- See 2924 NE 46Th Ave, Ocala, FL 34470 on Redfin.com

4276 NE 19Th Ave, Ocala, FL 34479

- List price: $305,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,987

- See 4276 NE 19Th Ave, Ocala, FL 34479 on Redfin.com

#5. Northwest Ocala (Ocala, FL)

Median sale price

: $245,000 |

Median days on market

: 69 days

3308 NW 46Th Ct, Ocala, FL 34482

- List price: $265,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,460

- See 3308 NW 46Th Ct, Ocala, FL 34482 on Redfin.com

3985 NW 48Th Terrace Rd, Ocala, FL 34482

- List price: $337,990

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,034

- See 3985 NW 48Th Terrace Rd, Ocala, FL 34482 on Redfin.com

4122 NW 48Th Ter, Ocala, FL 34482

- List price: $295,990

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,816

- See 4122 NW 48Th Ter, Ocala, FL 34482 on Redfin.com

5003 NW 32Nd St, Ocala, FL 34482

- List price: $279,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,441

- See 5003 NW 32Nd St, Ocala, FL 34482 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.