Movies and TV shows casting in Miami

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Miami, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'A Quarter Past Midnight'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Newscaster (lead, 30-70)

--- Radicaux Member (day player, 25-50)

--- Pandora (day player, female, 25-50)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'GTA 6 Fan Short Film'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Lucia (lead, female, 21-40)

--- Jason (lead, male, 21-40)

- Average hourly rate: $37

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'AI' Short Film'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Broke College Kid (lead, male, 18-30)

--- Broke College Kid #2 (supporting, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $100

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Mikel James: Come Around,' Music Video'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Lead Female Model (models, female, 18-30)

--- Dinner Table Guests (supporting, 18-30)

--- Dinner Party Guests (, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Wastelands'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Nina (day player, female, 23-30)

--- Liz (supporting, female, 23-33)

--- Detective Byron (supporting, female, 38-55)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'The Perfect Partner'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Eve-9 (Eve) (lead, female, 25-50)

--- Lyra-5 (lead, female, 25-40)

--- Sasha-X (lead, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Elon Musk Biopic'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Young Tomboy (day player, female, 13-100)

--- Female Announcer (lead, female, 18-100)

--- Amy Dylan (day player, 30-100)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'YouTube Comedy Satire Series'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Female Character (supporting, female, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the scripted show here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'The Fall of Stardust'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Asherah: Age 12 (supporting, female, 10-14)

--- Miguel (lead, male, 18-25)

--- Father Samuel (models, male, 45-65)

- Average hourly rate: $93

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the scripted show here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'The Chaotic Homeless Sanctuary'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Homeless Woman (lead, female, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the scripted show here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Redhawk: An Original Superhero Story'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Sam Garland (lead, female, non-binary, trans female, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $63

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Spider-Man: Fallout,' Fan-Film'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Extras (background extra, 10-70)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Jenna (day player, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Love & Sacrifice'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Friend #1 Of The Wife (lead, 25-45)

--- Husband (lead, male, 30-45)

--- Friend #1 (supporting, male, 25-35)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Lakeland, Florida

- Learn more about the short film here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.