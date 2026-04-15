Backstage compiled a list of movies and TV shows casting in Buffalo.

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Movies and TV shows casting in Miami

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures attention starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Miami, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

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'Save the Show'

- Project type: student film

- Roles:

--- Ikon (lead, male, 18-30)

--- Julie (supporting, female, 18-30)

- Roles pay up to: $200

- Casting locations: Miami

- Learn more about the student film here

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'Ourealis'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Codename "Badger" (supporting, female, 21-60)

--- Codename "Star" (supporting, female, 21-28)

--- Codename "Amber" (supporting, female, 35-55)

- Roles pay up to: $4,000

- Casting locations: Miami

- Learn more about the feature film here

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Business Competition Show

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Entrepreneur/Small Business Owner (Product Required) (real people, 18-40)

- Roles pay up to: $4,000

- Casting locations: Miami

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

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'Mezarko - URGENT'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Thomas Mezarko (lead, male, 22-36)

- Roles pay up to: $800

- Casting locations: Miami

- Learn more about the short film here

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MedallionMaze Brand Film

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Protagonist A - The Performer (lead, female, 18-26)

--- Protagonist B - The Addict (lead, male, 18-26)

--- Event Participants (real people, all genders, 18-28)

- Roles pay up to: $800

- Casting locations: Miami

- Learn more about the short film here

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'Before The Storm'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Jasper (supporting, male, 20-26)

--- Criminals (day player, all genders, 20-30)

- Casting locations: Miami

- Learn more about the short film here

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'The Cost of Breathing'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Eli (lead, male, 21-40)

--- Marcus (supporting, male, 21+)

- Roles pay up to: $150

- Casting locations: Miami

- Learn more about the short film here

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'Disputes'

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Couples (lead, 18+)

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

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High-Impact Vertical Drama Series

- Project type: vertical series

- Roles:

--- Lead Female (lead, female, 18-35)

--- Lead Male (lead, male, 18-40)

- Roles pay up to: $6,400

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the vertical series here

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'Somershire'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Lucy (supporting, female, 28-35)

--- Monica (supporting, female, 55-65)

--- Ozzie (supporting, male, 65-70)

- Roles pay up to: $747

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'Blood & Betrayal'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Dustin (lead, male, 21-48)

--- Luca (lead, male, 21-38)

- Roles pay up to: $3,200

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the scripted show here

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DemonCode

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- MAX (supporting, male, 50-60)

--- SAUL (supporting, male, 50-60)

--- VICTOR (lead, male, 30-45)

- Roles pay up to: $2,400

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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Reality, Couples Who Are Dating or Engaged

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Couples Who Are Dating or Engaged (lead, 25-35)

- Roles pay up to: $16,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

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'Boyfriends'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Ed (lead, male, 18-25)

--- Dante (lead, male, 18-25)

--- Cindy (supporting, female, 40-60)

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.