Backstage compiled a list of movies and TV shows casting in Tampa.

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Movies and TV shows casting in Miami

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures attention starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Miami, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

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'9th & Viral'

- Project type: documentary series

- Roles:

--- The Viral Dreamer (lead, 18-30)

--- The Ocean Drive Hustler (lead, 21-35)

- Casting locations: Miami

- Learn more about the documentary series here

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Action Film Short

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Improv Role (supporting, 20-60)

- Roles pay up to: $800

- Casting locations: Miami

- Learn more about the short film here

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Women-Focused WWII Documentary Short

- Project type: documentary series

- Roles:

--- June Zimmer McMahon (lead, female, 17-25)

--- 82nd Airborne Soldier (lead, male, 18-25)

--- Young June (supporting, female, 9-12)

- Roles pay up to: $500

- Casting locations: Miami

- Learn more about the documentary series here

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'The Port 2026 Extra Episodes

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Models (models, 18+)

--- Actors (supporting, 18+)

- Roles pay up to: $300

- Casting locations: Miami

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'Classroom 9'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Ana (lead, female, 16-22)

--- Clara (lead, female, 16-22)

--- Jessy (lead, male, 17-22)

- Roles pay up to: $200

- Casting locations: Miami

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'High Ticket Hotties'

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- High-Ticket Ecommerce Sales Rep/Closer (lead, all genders, 18+)

- Roles pay up to: $200

- Casting locations: Miami

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

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'City of Heat'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Itchy (lead, male, 18-30)

--- Fernandez (lead, male, 25-45)

--- Captain Vega (supporting, female, 22-42)

- Roles pay up to: $1,250

- Casting locations: Miami

- Learn more about the scripted show here

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'The Storm' Working Title

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Stephanie (lead, female, 25-45)

--- Marcos (lead, male, 25-45)

--- Esperanza (supporting, female, 50-70)

- Roles pay up to: $2,500

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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High-Impact Vertical Drama Series

- Project type: vertical series

- Roles:

--- Lead Female (lead, female, 18-35)

--- Lead Male (lead, male, 18-40)

- Roles pay up to: $6,400

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the vertical series here

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'Take Me to Ithaca'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Ford Young (lead, male, 45-60)

--- Wild Bob (supporting, male, 50-65)

--- Charlie (supporting, male, 50-65)

- Roles pay up to: $4,200

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'The Storm' Working Title

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Stephanie (lead, female, 25-45)

--- Marcos (lead, male, 25-45)

--- Esperanza (supporting, female, 50-70)

- Roles pay up to: $2,500

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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Open Call for ReelShort Vertical Productions

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Lead Male Types (lead, male, 25-35)

--- Lead Female Types (female, 25-35)

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the scripted show here

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Lead Female On-Camera Role

- Project type: documentary

- Roles:

--- Lead Female On-Camera Role (lead, female, 22-32)

- Roles pay up to: $2,500

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the documentary here

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'The Storm' Working Title

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Stephanie (lead, female, 25-45)

--- Marcos (lead, male, 25-45)

--- Esperanza (supporting, female, 50-70)

- Roles pay up to: $2,500

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.