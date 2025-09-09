MTV VMA producer reveals who he *really* wanted on Sunday night's show — and no, it's not Taylor

While the MTV VMA telecast on Sunday was pretty star-studded, with acts like Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga and Mariah Carey performing, the show's producer revealed which stars he tried and failed to book on the show.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, producer Van Toffler said there were "undoubtedly, absolutely" artists that he wanted on the show, but he just couldn't swing. When asked if Justin Bieber or Taylor Swift were among them, Toffler said that Justin, as well as Beyoncé and Miley Cyrus, were three artists he wished he'd landed.

Toffler said he didn't even try to get Swift because she's "not in cycle" — which is industry speak for actively promoting an album.

"She’s done so many MTV awards when she is in cycle. It just didn’t feel right," he said. "Some people are recording or out of cycle. You pull together the best show you can, and the best of the year."

However, he did want to have a certain superstar collaboration.

"I wanted to have Harry Styles and Stevie Nicks perform together," Toffler said. "So, you know, you shoot for the moon."

Harry and Stevie have performed together several times, both in concert and at industry events like the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

