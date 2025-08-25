Multiple guests join Jonas Brothers at Fenway Park; Kevin Jonas debuts first-ever solo song

During Jonas Brothers' current tour, they've welcomed special guests at some of their tour stops, but their Saturday show at Boston's Fenway Park upped the ante. Not only did they have three special guests, but Kevin Jonas did something onstage he's never done before: performed a solo song.

The guests included Dashboard Confessional's Chris Carrabba, who performed "Vindicated" and the Jonas Brothers song "Take a Breath" with Joe Jonas, Kevin and Nick Jonas. Jesse McCartney also popped up to perform a medley of his hit "Beautiful Soul" and the JoBros' song "Leavin'."

Plus, JoJo showed up to perform her signature tune "Leave (Get Out)" with the brothers, as well as their song "Vacation Eyes," and actor Glen Powell introduced the band onstage.

But fans were really excited about the fact that Kevin debuted a solo song called "Changing." "I'm super nervous, so bear with me," Kevin can be heard saying in fan-shot footage. Kevin is the only member of the Jonas Brothers who has never released a solo song. It's not clear if or when the song will be officially released.

The group wrote on Instagram following the show, "FENWAY. No words. Thank you." Fans clamored for "Changing" in the comments, writing, "We need Kevin's song on Spotify and the other platforms asap" and "We've done our waiting. Twenty years of it. Drop Kevin's song immediately."

