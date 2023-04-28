Music notes: Adele, Jonas Brothers and more

Adele's video for 2011's "Someone Like You" has officially crossed the 2 billion views mark on YouTube. The video is the singer's third one to surpass 2 billion, following "Rolling in the Deep" and "Hello," which currently has a whopping 3 billion views.

And speaking of videos, the Jonas Brothers dropped their video for "Waffle House" Friday. The clip follows the sibling trio as they go from a dance party in an underground nightclub to the streets of London and end up at their recent sold-out show at Royal Albert Hall. "Waffle House" is featured on the JoBros upcoming The Album, out May 12.

Did a Harry Styles fan faint after getting a fist bump from the star? In a now-viral video clip of Harry's appearance on James Corden's final Late Late Show Thursday night, the fan is seen greeting Harry as he makes his entrance. He offers her a fist bump and then she's seen seemingly falling backward. Was she swooning? Or did she simply miss her seat while trying to sit back down? Watch the clip and decide for yourself.

