Music notes: AJR, Lil Nas X and more

AJR has released the music video for their track "Touchy Feely Fool" from their fifth studio album, The Maybe Man. Inspired by the film Groundhog Day, the cinematic music video finds band member Jack Met in a therapist's office in the middle of an open field, trying to face all of his problems.

New music from Lil Nas X is arriving soon. "good news yall im dropping new music to match with your depression," he wrote on Instagram. His new song "Where Do We Go Now" drops on Friday, as does his HBO documentary Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero, which will stream on Max.

Natalie Portman is still not over meeting Rihanna, and who can blame her? The stars met during an event at Paris Fashion Week on Monday. They instantly fangirled over each other, hugged and posed for photos. "Still not over this…," Natalie wrote on Instagram Wednesday alongside a photo of the famous duo embracing. Neither are we, Natalie.

The 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards ceremony is set to be filled with stars. Ice Spice will be honored with the Hitmaker Award, Charli XCX will receive the Powerhouse Award, Kylie Minogue will be given the Icon Award, NewJeans will be honored with the Group of the Year Award and Victoria Monét will receive the Rising Star Award. "We could not be more excited to celebrate these inspiring and dynamic artists from around the world, as they move our culture forward and inspire women everywhere to push boundaries and pursue their own dreams," Billboard editorial director Hannah Carp said.

