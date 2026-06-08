Music notes: Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift and more

Ariana Grande is getting emotional over the fact that her new single, "hate that i made you love me," has debuted at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100. She wrote on Instagram, "thank you all from the bottom of my heart for my tenth number one ! ! ! i simply cannot believe those words. i feel like the most grateful human being alive everyday." She added, "the fierce love and support that you all show is still and will always be unfathomable to me. please just know that there isn't a day that goes by where i don't feel it and that it is something that i will never, ever take for granted. i love you and thank you for showing this record such love."

Taylor Swift may well dethrone Ariana from the top spot next week. Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music all reported that she broke streaming records over the weekend with her new Toy Story 5 single, "I Knew It, I Knew You." In the case of Amazon Music, the song had the biggest first 24-hour streaming debut globally for any song on the platform this year. It also broke Apple Music's all-time record for the biggest soundtrack single.

While an *NSYNC song is featured in the musical & Juliet, someone has yet to create a musical based solely around their songs. So what would that look like? When asked by People, JC Chasez suggested a love story called It's Tearing Up My Heart. Joey Fatone suggested, "You could do No Strings Attached but it's all about puppets," which prompted JC to add that it could be "a reimagination of Pinocchio."

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