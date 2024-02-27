Music notes: Ariana Grande, j-hope and more

Ariana Grande seemingly referenced the backlash her relationship with Ethan Slater has gotten over the past year in an interview on The Zach Sang Show that released Monday. "I feel like we don't need to go into any specifics, but of course there's like an insatiable frustration, inexplicable hellish feeling with watching people misunderstand the people you love and you and anything," Ariana said.

BTS member j-hope has released the track list for his upcoming album, HOPE ON THE STREET VOL. 1, along with a highlight medley that showcases the record's six new tracks. The album will feature collaborations with Jung Kook, Benny Blanco, Nile Rodgers and Huh Yun-Jin of Le Sserafim.

Still trying to score tickets to The Eras Tour? Marriott Bonvoy is offering a chance to win tickets to see Taylor Swift in concert in three different countries. You and a guest would get to see the show at any three select shows in Canada, Europe or the U.S. It would be a four-day, three-night trip that includes air travel and hotel accommodations.

Justin Timberlake hinted in January on The Kelly Clarkson Show that he and *NSYNC had "been in the studio" and said "there maybe a little something in the future." Now fans believe they know what he's talking about. On Instagram, Justin posted a video of a factory pressing up vinyls of his new album. If you pause the video at the right time, you can see one of the songs listed on the label is "Paradise feat. *NSYNC."

