Music notes: Ariana Grande, Halsey and more

The first Wicked movie debuts in November, and on Wednesday you'll be able to secure your tickets. "Together, we're unlimited. Tickets for #WickedMovie on sale tomorrow," the official Wicked Instagram account announced Tuesday. It also shared an image of Ariana Grande's Glinda and Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba holding hands.

Halsey is dressing up as the different music artists who have inspired her as she counts down to the release of her upcoming studio album, The Great Impersonator, on Oct. 25. On Tuesday she dressed up as alt rock icon PJ Harvey and released a snippet of her new song "Dog Years." Halsey wrote that the track is "one of my absolute favorite songs on the album, inspired by one of the most influential artists of my lifetime" in a caption shared to Instagram.

Chappell Roan has charted her first two simultaneous top 10 songs on Billboard's Pop Airplay ranking. Her hit "Good Luck, Babe," which was also her first #1, ranked at #5 on the chart dated Oct. 12, while "Hot to Go!" jumped up three places to land at #9.

