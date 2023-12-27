Music notes: Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and more

Ariana Grande's relationship with boyfriend Ethan Slater has progressed to the "meet the parents" stage. Page Six reports that a few days before Christmas, the couple was spotted out to dinner in New York City with Ariana's father, Ed Butera. Ed and Ariana then went to see Ethan's Broadway show, Spamalot. An insider told Page Six of the couple, "They love to support each other in their work ... she loves going to the theater when she can."

Miley Cyrus has posted another performance from the intimate birthday gig she did at LA's Chateau Marmont earlier in December: the 1983 Journey classic "Faithfully." She's posted a number of performances from that night, including a jazzy rendition of "Jingle Bells."

Is Taylor Swift going to pop up on New Heights, the podcast that her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and his brother, Jason Kelce, co-host? On the December 27 episode, Travis said there would be a "guest episode" on December 29, which he described as a "Kelce family year-end holiday spectacular." Jason added, "We're going to ask the family members some of the questions you guys have been submitting." Stay tuned.

SELF magazine has compiled a list of the Best Workout Songs of 2023, in case you're looking for some motivation when you hit the gym in the new year. The playlist starts slowly, peaks and then cools down — it starts with Doja Cat's "Paint the Town Red," followed by Selena Gomez's "Single Soon" and Jack Harlow's "Lovin on Me." Also on the list: Miley Cyrus' "Flowers," Dua Lipa's "Dance the Night," Taylor Swift's "I Can See You (Taylor's Version) (From the Vault)," Olivia Rodrigo's "bad idea right?," Beyoncé's "MY HOUSE" and Tate McRae's "greedy."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.