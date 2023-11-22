Music notes: Billie Eilish, Jack Harlow and more

Billie Eilish covers the December issue of Los Angeles magazine, where she talks about her veganism. While she acknowledges that "vegans have a reputation of being incredibly annoying," she tells the mag, "[T]here comes a point where I look around and [see] people I love so much, who I think of as smart, compassionate people, contributing to a culture that is incredibly damaging to the world. I want it to be clear that I'm not preaching."



Noah Kahan and SZA are among the headliners for Canada's 2024 Osheaga festival, taking place August 2-4 in Montreal. The remainder of the 2024 Osheaga lineup will be announced at a later date. For more info, stay tuned to Osheaga.com.

He's vanilla, baby. Jack Harlow appears on the latest episode of Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast and admits he has simple tastes when it comes to his preferences in the bedroom. He says that he considers himself a five on a scale of one to 10, from vanilla to kinkiest, and says missionary is his favorite sex position.

