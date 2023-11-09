Music notes: Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo and more

The new fragrance from Billie Eilish is almost here. The scent, named Eilish No. 3, is the final, limited-edition fragrance of the collection. It smells of grapefruit, pink peppercorn and jasmine, with hits of saffron, fresh fir needle and cedar. The scent will be available internationally Friday on billieeilishfragrances.com.

Olivia Rodrigo is jamming out to herself in a new commercial for Sony LinkBuds. As she performs her song "Love is Embarrassing" onstage, multiple versions of her sit watching from the audience, wearing pairs of Olivia's own collaboration with the brand — violet noise-canceling earbuds.

Does Shawn Mendes have a new flame? On Thursday, the singer was spotted hanging out with TV personality Charlie Travers. In photos obtained by TMZ, the pair was seen lounging on the beach — wearing only their underwear — in Malibu, California.

