Music notes: Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift and more

It looks like new music from Billie Eilish is on the way. The singer posted a series of selfies to Instagram on Wednesday, in which she teased a new detail about her upcoming record. "my album is mastered," Billie captioned the photos.

She looks up grinning like a (Tasmanian) devil. Taylor Swift spent one of her days off in Australia visiting the Sydney Zoo before her upcoming run of Eras Tour shows in that city. The singer played tourist on Wednesday alongside several of her backup singers and dancers, and was spotted taking photos of the animals with a digital camera.

Justin Timberlake just posted another lengthy clip from his upcoming new single, "Drown." In the Instagram video, Justin paces back and forth in a recording studio while the track plays in the background. "DROWN 2/23," he captioned the post.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.