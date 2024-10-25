Music notes: Billie Eilish, Charli XCX and more

Rihanna just announced she wants to collaborate with Billie Eilish, and the "Birds of a Feather" singer is reacting just about how anybody would to such news. "what in the absolute f***," Billie wrote on her Instagram Story on Thursday. "oh my god ... what the f***."

Charli XCX and Troye Sivan's Sweat Tour ended on Wednesday, and the Brat hitmaker took to Instagram on Thursday to write about what the experience meant to her. "last night was the final night of sweat tour and i'm so sad it's overrrrr," Charli wrote. "this tour changed everything for me. sweat tour taught me that it's really the people you're around who can create the most amazing and special environment and memories. as well as our incredible touring crew, Troye was such a massive part of making these shows so fun and exciting and unforgettable."

A behind-the-scenes special about Wicked, featuring Ariana Grande, is set to air on NBC ahead of the movie's Nov. 22 theatrical release. Filmed on the set of the movie, the special will take fans behind the making of the musical and also includes an exclusive scene from the film.

