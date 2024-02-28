Music notes: Britney Spears, Reneé Rapp and more

Britney Spears' ex-husband Sam Asghari recently said he doesn't speak about the drama between Britney and her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake because he was too young to remember when they dated. "I try to not follow entertainment news. Especially news that was past my time," Sam told People in an interview released Tuesday. "I was very young when they were dating, so I don't really follow pop culture like that."

Reneé Rapp has always been open about her longtime love of Justin Bieber, but in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she dives deeper into the extent of her crush. "He was the one boy celebrity, pretty much, [that] I ever had a crush on ... he reminds me of a really sexy lesbian," Reneé said. "I realized, as I was getting older, I was like, 'Oh, I think I just want to be him,'" she continued, admitting she pitched herself to her label as "the bisexual Justin Bieber."

Miley Cyrus has announced the release date for her upcoming single, "Doctor (Work It Out)." The new song, which is a collaboration with Pharrell, will be available on March 1. Miley made the announcement via a visual snippet of the song she posted to Instagram. "I could be your doctor/ And I could be your nurse/ I think I see the problem/ It's only gonna get worse," Miley sings in the video.

