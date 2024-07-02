Music notes: BTS, Noah Kahan and more

BTS may still be on a break while all of its members complete their mandatory military obligations, but the group is now teasing something new coming soon. The band tweeted a video on Tuesday, where they announced something is arriving on Aug. 8. What it is, no one is sure, though the video features a slideshow of travel pictures. "2024. 08. 08. Coming Soon," the post on social platform X reads.

It's the season of the RIAA certifications for Noah Kahan. The singer's breakout song "Stick Season" is now RIAA certified four-times Platinum, while the album of the same name has achieved the milestone of two-times Platinum. Additionally, his track "Dial Drunk" feat. Post Malone is certified two-times Platinum, while "All My Love," "Northern Attitude" feat. Hozier and "She Calls Me Back" feat. Kacey Musgraves are all certified Platinum songs.

Meghan Trainor and Paul Russell have teamed up for a brand new song, called "Slippin'." Paul announced the collaboration through an Instagram Reel on Monday. "POV: you finally convince Meghan Trainor to make a song that isn't about her butt...," Paul's Reel reads. The song drops on July 12 and is available to presave now.

The trailer for the upcoming series Dress My Tour has arrived, giving us our first look at the designing competition TV show about creating fashion pieces for some of the world's biggest names in music, such as Paula Abdul and Toni Braxton. Dress My Tour premieres July 23 on Hulu.

And, finally, The Kid LAROI had the entire crowd at his concert on Monday wish his girlfriend, Tate McRae, a happy 21st birthday. "hahahahah this is hilarious," Tate wrote over a video of the event on her Instagram Story.

