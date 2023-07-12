Music notes: Carly Rae Jepsen, Benson Boone and more

Carly Rae Jepsen is back with a new album. The "Call Me Maybe" singer has announced The Loveliest Time, the companion piece to her 2022 album, The Loneliest Time, due out July 28. The new collection features 12 tracks, including the single "Shy Boy."



Benson Boone has released the new music video for "In the Stars." The visual features moments from his recent tour dates throughout Europe and North America.



Want to see your favorite artists for less this summer? Live Nation is doing a Summer's Live promotion, which offers four concert tickets for $80 to select shows in Las Vegas while inventory lasts. Shows from Maroon 5, Jonas Brothers and more are included in the deal; presales begin Tuesday, July 18.

