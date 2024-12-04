Music Notes: Chappell Roan, Dua Lipa and more

Sure, you love listening to Chappell Roan and Noah Kahan, but can you pronounce their names correctly? The language-learning platform Babbel and The Captioning Group, which does real-time closed captioning, have teamed to release a list of the most mispronounced words and names of 2024. CHAP-uhl ROHN's name is on the list, along with COM-a-la HAR-iss and zen-DAY-a, while NO-uh KAH-n got an honorable mention.

Speaking of Chappell, her song "Good Luck, Babe!" was Olivia Rodrigo's #1 song on her Spotify Wrapped this year, Olivia revealed in an Instagram Story. Chappell's top song was "Barracuda" by the rock band Heart.

What does Dua Lipa keep in her Hermès Birkin bag? You can see in a video she made for Vogue, in which she goes through the huge pile of stuff she carries around: everything from Spanish textbooks and under-eye patches to a digital camera, tarot cards and hot sauce.

If you haven't been Whamaggedeoned yet this season, let ROSÉ of BLACKPINK do it for you. During a visit to BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge, she covered Wham!'s classic holiday hit "Last Christmas" and also did a solo rendition of her Bruno Mars collab, "APT."

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, actress Amy Adams talked about being a "Swiftie at 50," and revealed she and Taylor Swift once sang Marvin Gaye's "What's Going On" together at karaoke during an awards show after-party. She also responded to the news that fans want her to play Taylor's publicist, Tree Paine, in a biopic. "Uh, that would be amazing," Adams told Fallon. "If it got me closer to Taylor, that would be fun!"

