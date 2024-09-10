Music notes: Charli XCX, Katy Perry and more

It seems as though two more pop stars are working it out on the remix with Charli XCX. The singer has been posting videos to Instagram with audio from her Brat track "Talk talk" that feature a new verse from Troye Sivan. Although an official collaboration announcement has not been made, one of Charli's producers, zhone, seemingly confirmed the remix — and said Dua Lipa is also involved. "@charli_xcx @troyesivan @dualipa prod by me and the boys @novodor @styalzfuego," zhone wrote on his Instagram Story.

Speaking of collaborations, Katy Perry has announced that Doechii will appear on the next single from her upcoming album, 143. The song, called "I'm His, He's Mine," arrives on Sept. 13. A music video will accompany the song, which is available to presave now.

After teasing it for weeks, Teddy Swims has announced the name of his new song, which arrives on Friday. "Bad Dreams releases 9.13 baby!! Sorry for the wait," Teddy wrote on Instagram on Monday.

Joe Jonas has been named the first global brand ambassador for the Amsterdam-based fashion brand Scotch & Soda. Joe has his very own exclusive capsule collection, which he co-designed and modeled as part of the seasonal campaign.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.