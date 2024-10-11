Music notes: Charli XCX, Taylor Swift and more

Charli XCX is reflecting on Friday's release of her Brat remix album, Brat and it's completely different but also still brat. She took to Instagram to thank her fans for the love she's received for this new version. "i think songs are endless and have the possibility to be continuously broken down, reworked, changed, morphed, mutilated into something completely unrecognizable," Charli wrote. "I'm so happy that all the collaborators on this record were so open to exploring and reinterpreting the songs with me."

It's been one year since Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour premiered, and to celebrate, Taylor Nation released a video highlighting special moments from the world premiere of the concert film. "One year since the most extraordinary experience premiered in theaters!" the caption reads. "Share your favorite moments from each era in the film using #1YearOfTSTheErasTourFilm and let's go on a little adventure together."

Speaking of concert films, Raye has teamed up with Abramorama to release her concert film Raye: My 21st Century Symphony Live at the Royal Albert Hall in theaters. The film, which had its U.S. premiere on Sept. 24, will have a global theatrical release.

