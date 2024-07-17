Music notes: Charli XCX, Halsey and more

By Mary Pat Thompson

Charli XCX has opened up about working it out on the remix with Lorde. The "Royals" singer appears on the remix of "Girl, so confusing," the fan favorite brat track that Charli confirmed is about Lorde. Charli said the remix wasn't planned, but that its lines "People say we're alike/ They say we've got the same hair" rang all too true. "I was listening to [Lorde's] verse for the first time ... My hair stylist also does her hair. He had also just done her hair for the show, too, so he was just with her, and then he came to me and was like, 'I'm so happy you guys are good,'" Charli told Billboard.

You can now watch the trailer for Camila Cabello's new movie, Rob Peace. The film, which is directed by and stars Oscar nominee Chiwetel Ejiofor, comes to theaters on Aug. 16.

Halsey's new single "Lucky" finally has a release date. The much-teased track arrives on July 26, Halsey announced on social media Wednesday.

Gracie Abrams released a music video for her song "I Love You, I'm Sorry" on Wednesday. It's the latest video off her sophomore album, The Secret of Us, and features Gracie hanging out with friends on a perfect beach day.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirPOWER Orlando - Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits Logo
    View All
    1-321-821-2000
    Download the Power App!
    "Alexa, Play Power Orlando!"

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about powerorlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!