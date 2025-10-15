Music notes: Conan Gray, Jason Mraz and more

Conan Gray is the first artist to be featured on Vevo's new series Artist Portrait, which includes commentary and live performances. There will be two performances released in October, followed by a short film that includes performances and narrative. His debut performance, which you can watch now, is the song "Actor."

Jason Mraz and special guests will appear at Dream, the third charity concert organized by his Jason Mraz Foundation, in San Diego in February. The show will feature local San Diego student performers of all abilities from five nonprofit arts organizations that have received grants from the foundation. Tickets go on sale Oct. 24 at 10 a.m. PT via JasonMraz.com.

A trailer for j-hope Tour 'HOPE ON THE STAGE' THE MOVIE has been released. The film captures the two-night finale of the BTS member's first solo world tour in South Korea. It includes behind-the-scenes footage and appearances by fellow BTS members Jin and Jung Kook. IMAX previews debut Nov. 3; theaters worldwide will screen the film Nov. 12 and Nov. 15. Visit jhopethemovie.com for details.

Shakira will do two special "Up Close and Personal" concerts at Hard Rock Live in Miami, Florida, in December. A presale starts Oct. 20 at 10 a.m local time via shakira.com. Tickets go on sale to the general public Oct. 22 at 10 a.m. local time at shakira.com.

Anne-Marie's 2018 video for her nostalgic single "2002" has hit 1 billion views on YouTube. She cowrote the song with Ed Sheeran, Benny Blanco and others. It's the British star's third video to hit that mark, following "Rockabye" with Clean Bandit and "Friends" with Marshmello.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.