Music notes: Doja Cat, Dua Lipa and more

You can now watch the full trailer for Doja Cat: The Scarlet Tour in VR, which is coming to Meta Horizon Worlds on January 20. Filmed at the sold-out Detroit stop on Doja Cat's debut arena tour last year, the VR concert will bring an in-person concert experience to fans directly to their homes.

Dua Lipa is letting everyone know that music is her priority. Despite starring in Matthew Vaughn's upcoming film, Argylle, she told Entertainment Tonight that while she enjoys acting, music will always be of utmost importance to her. "I'm super grateful for the experiences I've had and to get to work with incredible directors and actors. It's just been wonderful, so I'm very excited about Argylle, which comes out very soon, but yeah, music first. Music is my baby," Dua said.

Taylor Swift gave Ebon Moss-Bachrach his flowers after he won a Critics Choice Award on Sunday night. In his acceptance speech, Ebon thanked Taylor, who he credited as his scene partner. His character Richie has a scene in season 2 of The Bear where he belts out "Love Story (Taylor's Version)" during his drive home. "Congratulations!!" Taylor wrote on X, formerly Twitter. She also included her signature hand heart emoji next to the message, a key symbol of the Fearless era.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.