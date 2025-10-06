Music notes: Dua Lipa, Madison Beer and more

By Andrea Dresdale

Dua Lipa continued her Radical Optimism tour tradition of covering songs by local musical heroes during her first two nights at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. She sang "The Chain" by famed LA band Fleetwood Mac on Saturday and covered "California Dreamin'" by The Mamas & the Papas on Sunday. Dua posted footage of both performances on her Instagram.

Taylor Swift isn't the only one who can date a football player: Madison Beer has seemingly confirmed her relationship with Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. In a video posted to social media, Herbert, 27, ran over to kiss and hug the "Make You Mine" singer, 26, before his game Sunday against the Washington Commanders. The pair were first spotted together in August, according to People.

Speaking of Taylor, she's announced another variant of The Life of a Showgirl. It's a digital release called the Deluxe Alone in My Tower Acoustic Version, and includes acoustic versions of "The Fate of Ophelia" and "Eldest Daughter," as well as two original songwriting voice memos for the song "The Life of a Showgirl." It's available until 2 p.m. ET Tuesday.

Post Malone will celebrate the official opening of his bar, Posty's, in Nashville on Wednesday — and maybe he'll roll up to the place in his new Earthroamer SUV. The massive luxury camping vehicle costs over a million dollars.

