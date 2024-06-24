Music notes: Dua Lipa, Taylor & Travis and more

Dua Lipa will livestream her headlining performance at England's Glastonbury Festival via BBC.com. You can watch it Friday starting at 5 p.m. ET. She wrote in her Service95 newsletter, "Performing at Glastonbury next weekend is my biggest dream come true. I've been thinking about this moment my whole life and I'm so happy it's finally almost time!"

After Taylor Swift brought her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, onstage at her Sunday show in London, the couple partied until 4 a.m. at London hot spot Chiltern Firehouse, People reports.

Prince, Fantasia, The B-52s, Green Day, The Isley Brothers, Keith Urban and Depeche Mode are among the artists who'll been selected to receive stars on The Hollywood Walk of Fame in the Recording category. There are no specific dates scheduled for the ceremonies yet, because honorees have two years to schedule them once they've been notified of the honor.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.