Music notes: Ed Sheeran, Jelly Roll and more

When you watch Ed Sheeran's new video for "Drive," take note of the red electric guitar that he plays in the clip: He designed the PRS-brand instrument as a one-off model, specifically to go with the song and video. "I wanted to create a bespoke guitar with PRS for the F1 movie," he tells Guitar World. He notes that he wanted it to be "striking and bright," as well as have a suitable sound for playing the song live. "It's a fantastic guitar, I've done a few shows with it now and it knocks," he adds.

After joining American Idol as the show's artist in residence, Jelly Roll is now joining another ABC show — temporarily. He'll be one of the guest hosts this summer on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, which will feature celebrities filling in for Jimmy Kimmel starting Monday. So far, Jelly's the only musician who'll be stepping in. Other guests hosts include Anthony Anderson, Alan Cumming, Chris Distefano and Diego Luna.

Post Malone will headline the Esports World Cup opening ceremony on July 10 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Post is an avid gamer himself, often streams his play on Twitch and is even a part owner of Optic Gaming, an esports and entertainment organization.

Ariana Grande has shared more photos of her late nonna, Marjorie Grande, to her Instagram Story. The black-and-white photos show Marjorie, with her hair in curlers, sitting on a bed with Ariana, Ariana's dog Toulouse and another dog. On Tuesday, Ari's family announced Marjorie's passing at age 99. In 2024, Marjorie became the oldest living person to appear on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, thanks to her feature on Ariana's song "ordinary things" from her album eternal sunshine.

