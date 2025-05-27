Music notes: Ed Sheeran, Post Malone and more

Ed Sheeran has announced he's releasing another track from his upcoming album, PLAY. "Sapphire" will be out June 5 at 8:30 a.m. ET. Ed posted a snippet on Instagram, which reveals that some of the lyrics are in Punjabi, a language spoken in Pakistan and India.

Post Malone paid tribute to one of his heroes over the weekend. While performing in Philadelphia on May 24, he brought basketball star Alan Iverson onstage. The Philadelphia 76ers legend inspired Posty's 2015 breakthrough song "White Iverson." Iverson wrote on Instagram, "Being a inspiration is golden! Shout out to @postmalone and shout out to Philadelphia! Ain't nothing like Philly love!"

Miley Cyrus will release "Easy Lover" as a single on Friday, the same day she releases her album Something Beautiful. Also on Friday, Tate McRae will release "Just Keep Watching," the song she recorded for F1 THE ALBUM. It's the soundtrack for the new Brad Pitt film F1; both the album and movie are out June 27.

On Sunday, Halsey celebrated the one-year anniversary of her engagement to singer and actor Avan Jogia, who's probably best known for playing Beck Oliver on the Nickelodeon series Victorious. Halsey, who shares son Ender with her ex-boyfriend Alev Aydin, wrote, "today is 1 yr since the dark magic worked and this fine a** man asked me to marry him. be still my beating heart."

