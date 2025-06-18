Music notes: Ed Sheeran, Halsey and more

Ed Sheeran will release "Drive," his song from the soundtrack of the new Brad Pitt film F1, on Friday, he announced on Instagram. Ed's already debuted the song live in concert, but the version from the soundtrack features John Mayer on guitar and Dave Grohl on drums. The soundtrack, which also features Tate McRae, Doja Cat, RAYE and Rosé, arrives June 27, along with the film.

Halsey's concert in Chicago on Tuesday night featured an unexpected guest: Fifth Harmony's Lauren Jauregui. The two teamed up in 2017 to record a song called "Strangers," and they reunited to sing the track at the concert. It was the first time in seven years that they performed the song together. Back then, Lauren was opening for Halsey on her Hopeless Fountain Kingdom tour.

Alex Warren and sombr were among the performers Tuesday at Spotify Beach, which has been set up at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in France to host sessions with creators in various fields. Alex performed his hits "Carry You Home" and "Ordinary," while sombr sang "undressed" and "back to friends."

In an email to fans, Lola Young has revealed the track list for her newly announced album, I'm Only F****** Myself, which is coming out in September. Song titles include "Post Sex Clarity," "why do i feel better when i hurt you?," "F*** Everyone," "who f****** cares?" and an interlude titled "ur an absolute c word."

