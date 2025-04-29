Music notes: Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa and more

To go along with his new song "Old Phone," due out Thursday, Ed Sheeran has started a new Instagram account called Teddy's Old Phone, to which he's literally uploaded the contents of his old phone from 2015. If you browse through it, you'll find some gems, like a photo of a very young Harry Styles and several photos of Taylor Swift from when the two were on tour together.

Dua Lipa paid tribute to legendary director Pedro Almodóvar Monday, who was being honored with the Chaplin Award at New York City's Lincoln Center. Dua rocked a partly see-through, knitted Schiaparelli maxi-dress and sculptural gold jewelry at the event. She wrote a message to the filmmaker on Instagram, saying it was an honor to "celebrate your genius, your spirit, your singular voice and to speak, if only briefly about the deep love and admiration I hold for you was an honor." She added, "Your art has shaped the way I see beauty, pain and desire but it's your friendship that I will carry with me always."

Hozier will headline this year's Ohana Festival, taking place Sept. 26-28 in Dana Point, California. It's curated by Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder, who'll be performing solo; Green Day is also on the bill. Visit OhanaFest.com for more details.

Selena Gomez posted a preview of what appears to be a video for "Talk," a song that she and Benny Blanco recorded that has so far only been released as part of an Apple iPhone ad. No release date for the clip yet.

Sara Bareilles will receive an honorary Doctor of Music degree from Boston's Berklee College of Music during its 2025 commencement ceremony on May 10. Sara is being honored for her "invaluable contributions to the worlds of music and philanthropy."

