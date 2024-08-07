Music Notes: Ed Sheeran, Katy Perry and more

Ed Sheeran has no illusions about himself: he knows he's essentially a nerd. He posted a video of himself on Instagram playing the video Pokémon Stadium on the big screen of the stadium where he's performing. He turns to the camera and says, "If I wasn't a musician, I'd be a virgin!"

Katy Perry has announced that she'll release her new single and video, "Lifetimes," on Thursday at 3 p.m. ET. It's the follow-up to her controversial video for "Women's World."

Sam Smith rerecorded his hit "I'm Not the Only One" as a duet with Alicia Keys for the 10th anniversary edition of his album In the Lonely Hour. Now they've released a music video for the collab. The black-and-white clip includes footage of Sam and Alicia recording the song together in the studio, intercut with scenes of them performing it at the Pride Party Sam hosted earlier this year at Julius, New York City's oldest gay bar.

The American Music Awards is taking 2024 off. Instead, CBS will air a two-hour event — the American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special — Oct. 6 at 8 p.m. ET. The special will feature new performances, artist interviews, special guests and never-before-seen footage. The awards show will return in May 2025.

