Music notes: Ed Sheeran, Lauren Spencer Smith and more

Ed Sheeran is going country. The singer is set to perform at the Academy of Country Music Awards for the first time. The ceremony will stream live on Prime Video Thursday, May 11, at 7 p.m. ET.

Niall Horan, Coi Leray, RAYE, Mimi Webb and Portugal. The Man are among the performers on the lineup for the Austin City Limits Music Festival this year. The festival is taking place October 6-8 and October 13-15 in Austin, Texas. Tickets go on sale starting Tuesday at noon CT. For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit ACLFestival.com.

Lauren Spencer Smith is hitting the road. The singer has announced dates for the Mirror Tour, her first global headlining trek. The tour kicks off in Chicago on July 14, the same day her debut album, Mirror, comes out. Presales begin May 15, with tickets going on sale to the general public on May 19. For a full list of dates, visit tour.LaurenSpencerSmith.com.

