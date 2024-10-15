Music notes: Gracie Abrams, Billie Eilish and more

Gracie Abrams has announced that the deluxe version of her sophomore album, The Secret of Us, will be released on Friday. This new version of the record has seven additional songs and includes all three of her live Vevo recordings: "I Love You, I'm Sorry (Live From Vevo)," "I Knew It, I Know You (Live From Vevo)" and "Free Now (Live From Vevo)."

Billie Eilish has partnered with New York City's Metropolitan Transportation Authority to promote taking public transportation to her upcoming concerts at Madison Square Garden. "Hey NYC! It's Billie Eilish. If you're planning to see my concert this week, ditch the car and help the planet by riding the MTA to Madison Square Garden," a video Billie reposted from the MTA's official account reads. The post made to the social platform X also says, "You might even hear Billie's announcements in stations along the way."

Hailey Bieber is honoring her son, Jack Blues Bieber, whom she shares with husband Justin Bieber, with a new piece of jewelry. In a new video shared to TikTok, Hailey wears a gold bangle that has her son's name engraved on its side. The bracelet is from the brand Hie Hawaii and retails for $4,990.

