Music notes: Jack Harlow, The Weeknd and more

Jack Harlow has unveiled his first wax figure at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas. The rapper's doppelgänger is wearing the suit from the 2022 "Churchill Downs" music video, and the figure holds a necklace with a Kentucky-shaped pendant, a nod to Jack's Louisville, Kentucky, hometown.
The Weeknd just broke the record for highest attendance across two nights at London Stadium, with 160,000 attendees over the weekend. The July 7 and July 8 shows were part of his After Hours Til Dawn tour.
Taylor Swift also broke a record with the release of Speak Now (Taylor's Version). The album became Spotify's most-streamed album in a single day so far in 2023 and the most-streamed country album in a single day in Spotify history.
Speaking of Taylor, Selena Gomez posted her own set of photos from Taylor's July Fourth bash, captioning it, "Sometimes you need to be around empowering, kind and kick a** gals. I needed that."
Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.