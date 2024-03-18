Music notes: Jack Harlow, Sabrina Carpenter and more

Jack Harlow is loving on one of Taylor Swift's earliest songs. The rapper posted a video to his Instagram Story over the weekend where he sang along to Taylor's song "Teardrops on My Guitar." The fan-favorite track was featured on the singer's debut album, Taylor Swift, back in 2006.

Sabrina Carpenter is joining forces with fellow Eras Tour opener girl in red on a new song. "You Need Me Now?" releases Friday, March 22. girl in red, whose birth name is Marie Ulven Ringheim, told Dork she reached out to Sabrina because she knew she "could bring something to the song that I couldn't." She also said Sabrina's feature brings something exciting and surprising to the song. "It's just got this wonderful 'f*** you' energy," Maria said.

David Guetta has welcomed another child into the world. The DJ and his girlfriend, Jessica Ledon, celebrated the birth of their newborn in a joint Instagram post on Sunday. "Love is in the air," their caption reads. "Meet Cyan." This is Guetta's first child with Ledon and his third overall. He's also a dad to daughter Angie and son Tim Elvis, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Cathy Lobé.

If you wanna celebrate Lily Collins' 35th birthday, you gotta get with the Spice Girls. On Monday, the Spice Girls shared a picture of Lily wearing a Spice Girls T-shirt to their Instagram Story in celebration of her special day. "Happy birthday @lilyjcollins!" they wrote. Lily reposted the photo to her own Instagram Story, writing, "I ACTUALLY CANNOT DEAL WITH THIS. WHAT A GIFT!!!!"

