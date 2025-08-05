Music notes: Jonas Brothers, Maroon 5 and more

Jonas Brothers kick off their tour Aug. 10, and they're currently being whipped into shape by two little girls. Kevin Jonas posted an Instagram video in which he says, "Tour rehearsals are really going great. Everything's coming together." He adds, "Stage managers are a little intense." Cut to footage of his daughters, Alena Jonas, 10, and Valentina Jonas, 7, walking around backstage with headsets. They yell at uncle Joe Jonas to do more push-ups, their dad to autograph more albums and the crew to add "the hits" to the set list. When they get to Nick Jonas, who's just hanging around, they say, "Uncle Nick, you're doing OK" and fist-bump him.

For years, Maroon 5 would spend New Year's Eve performing in Las Vegas, but this year they're going a bit further afield. The band will ring in 2026 by performing at a gala dinner staged by Atlantis, The Palm resort in Dubai. The best tickets cost more than $3,000, but include the concert, champagne, fireworks, a buffet and more. Lionel Richie played the event last year; in 2023, it was Sting.

Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce ready to take their relationship to the next level? Multiple sources have confirmed to Cleveland Scene that the couple toured at least two "opulent" homes that are currently for sale in Northeast Ohio's well-to-do suburbs. Travis grew up in Cleveland Heights.

