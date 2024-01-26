Music notes: Justin Timberlake, Sara Bareilles and more

Benson Boone has announced the upcoming release of his album "Fireworks and Rollerblades," along with a corresponding world tour. The 40-date tour will span North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand, and kicks off on April 3 in Chicago, Illinois. A presale starts on Monday, January 29, and fans can register at bensonboone.com. The general sale starts on Friday, February 2.

Justin Timberlake is prepared to defend Saturday Night Live cast member Sarah Sherman in the promo for Saturday's episode. After Sarah laments her Oscar snub, Justin asks her, "Wait, what movie were you in?" She tells him she meant Oscar the Grouch, who she says turned her down for a date. "Just tell me how to get to Sesame Street and I will beat his a**!" Justin responds.

Speaking of Justin, his fellow NSYNC member Lance Bass is supporting his new single, "Selfish." Lance posted a Reel to Instagram, in which he eats broccoli while his husband eats a sheet cake topped with frosting that reads, "I [heart] JT." He captioned the post, "This video is brought to you by diabetes and my Selfish husband ... Congrats @justintimberlake on the new banger!"

Sara Bareilles is calling on all creatives to join in on a new workshop at the Omega Institute. In collaboration with Amber Rubarth and Celisse, the Art as an Offering workshop will take place September 6-8. "This is for everyone- there is NO ARTISTIC PREREQUISITE! We are interested in creating a space that deepens a conversation with creativity itself- and exploring ways to view creative expression and art as service- an offering to the world," Sara wrote on Instagram.

