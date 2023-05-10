Music notes: Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish and more

Is Justin Bieber trying to start a new trend? The singer was spotted walking around New York City with a ripped T-shirt wrapped around his head. He paired the interesting headpiece with a plain white tank and baggy jeans.



The music video for will.i.am and Britney Spears' 2012 collab "Scream & Shout" has surpassed 1 billion views on YouTube, becoming Britney's first video to join the Billion Views Club. "Scream & Shout" was Britney's last top 10 hit prior to her 2022 Elton John collab, "Hold Me Closer."



Billie Eilish is giving the fans what they want. She officially released her cover of Drake's "Hotline Bling" five years after putting it out on SoundCloud and about a month after it started blowing up on TikTok. A minute-long version of the track, titled simply "Hotline (edit)," is now available on streaming services.

BLACKPINK's Jennie is set to appear in The Weeknd's new HBO show, The Idol, and now fans think the two might have collaborated on a song, as well. At an event celebrating Jennie's new partnership with Calvin Klein, she apparently teased a new track. She also posted a video snippet on her Instagram Story tagging both The Weeknd and The Idol.

