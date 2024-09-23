Music notes: Kelly Clarkson, Justin Timberlake and more

It may be the start of fall, but Kelly Clarkson has announced a new Christmas song. "Christmas in September? …..okay," she writes on social media. "My new holiday single 'You For Christmas' is out this Friday, September 27!" The song is a collab with producers Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt.

Justin Timberlake is heading overseas in 2025. The singer announced new European tour dates, starting in Spain on May 30 and wrapping with a performance at Paris' Lollapalooza on July 20.



From "Call Me Maybe" to Call Me Fiancée! Carly Rae Jepsen is engaged. The singer confirmed on Instagram Monday that she said "yes" to music producer Cole M.G.N. "Very engaged over here," she captioned photos of the couple. The two worked together on Carly's 2023 album, The Loveliest Time.

Elton John attended Chappell Roan's show at London's O2 over the weekend and raved about it on Instagram. "It's been a long time since I've witnessed someone master the art of performing so early in their career," he captioned the post. "Congratulations, @chappellroan, you smashed it!"

Chappell, meanwhile, celebrated the one-year anniversary of her album The Rise & Fall of a Midwest Princess Sunday. "my life has been changed forever," she wrote on Instagram. "this has been amazing and hard and beautiful and eye opening and empowering and transformative and every emotion ever. Thank you thank you thank you for everything. Thank you for showing up for this project and believing in me."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.