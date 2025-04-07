Music notes: Lady Gaga, Gwen Stefani and more

Lady Gaga has unveiled a new line of merch specifically designed around her upcoming appearances at Coachella. The bad news is that unless you're actually going to the festival, you won't be able to buy 90% of the items, which include tees and hoodies. The good news is that there is one item you can preorder now: a black-and-yellow trucker hat.

After first appearing in them in 2024, Gwen Stefani is back for another series of "rock star" ads for the software company Workday. The latest ads — "Carmen the Rock Star" and "Goodnight Rock Stars" — also feature returning rockers Billy Idol and Paul Stanley of KISS and play on the fact that corporate types are sometimes called "rock stars" for doing regular business stuff.

Post Malone has definitely moved on from the relationship he had with his former fiancée, who is also the mother of his daughter. The New York Post has photos of Posty kissing his new girlfriend, Christy Lee — who is reportedly a student at New York's Parsons School of Design — while on a shopping spree in Paris on Monday.

BTS member j-hope made history on April 4 and April 6 when he performed at BMO Stadium in LA: he became the first South Korean male artist to headline a North American stadium show. During the final show, Miguel joined j-hope onstage for their joint single, "Sweet Dreams."

