Music notes: Lil Nas X, Selena Gomez and more

Lil Nas X keeps on dropping songs from his upcoming Dreamboy project. His latest, released Wednesday, is "SWISH." It follows the release of the songs "BIG DUMMY" and "DREAMBOY," with "HOTBOX" arriving on Friday.

Selena Gomez continues to offer fans "really rare stuff" while counting down to her new album, I Said I Love You First. On Tuesday she announced a sweepstakes to win an autographed Coach handbag, and on Wednesday she offered them a neon sign that says "FETISH" — after her 2020 song of the same name — for $10.

Forever We Are Young, a documentary about ARMY — the collective name for BTS fans — premiered at the South by Southwest Film Festival on Monday. Co-directors Grace Lee and Patty Ahn said, "Much has happened to get ARMY to this moment on the clock of the world, and we hope this film can provide some history and insight into how we might move into the next chapter."

Justin Bieber has seemingly been reacquainted with his razor. The singer, who's been spotting scruffy facial hair for months now, was spotted Wednesday in West Hollywood with a clean-shaven face. It appears to be a recent development: People reports he was seen Monday with scruff and mustache. The appearance change comes as Justin continues to tease new music.

